Truist Financial Corp Buys 17,912 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $290,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,587 shares of company stock worth $10,101,442 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.