Truist Financial Corp Buys 8,423 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Sempra Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SRE opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $129.69 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.94.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

