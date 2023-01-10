Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $107.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.