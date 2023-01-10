Truist Financial Corp Has $10.39 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,017 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

