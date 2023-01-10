Truist Financial Corp Has $11.67 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 829.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,644,000 after buying an additional 592,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,615,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,496,000 after buying an additional 555,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $132.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.65.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,999 shares of company stock worth $15,912,352. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

