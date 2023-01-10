Truist Financial Corp Has $11.88 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in TC Energy by 360.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 236,481 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 73.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

