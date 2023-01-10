Truist Financial Corp Has $9.54 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.6 %

BSX opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

