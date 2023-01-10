Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

STZ stock opened at $215.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 265.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

