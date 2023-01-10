Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 22.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 412.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 65.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $480.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $568.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.31.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.