Truist Financial Corp Purchases 11,924 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $275.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.19 and its 200 day moving average is $225.75.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

