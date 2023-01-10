Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,508 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Stock Up 4.3 %

ASML stock opened at $621.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $777.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

