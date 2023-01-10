Truist Financial Corp Purchases 97 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,412 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Signature Bank worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $115.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average of $158.60.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

