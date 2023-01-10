Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 75,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

