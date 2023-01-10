Truist Financial Corp Sells 175,310 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,310 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

