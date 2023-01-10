Truist Financial Corp Sells 38,760 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,760 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPTS stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.