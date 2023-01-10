Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,848 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.05. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

