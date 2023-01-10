Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.74% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $163.96 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $137.46 and a 52-week high of $204.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.19 and a 200-day moving average of $157.24.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

