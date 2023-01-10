Truist Financial Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to Hold

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

ZI stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.3% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 376,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

