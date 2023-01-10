TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Financial Contrast

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -464.10% -44.49% -36.61% Elevation Oncology N/A -78.52% -66.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elevation Oncology 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TScan Therapeutics and Elevation Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

TScan Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 653.77%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 631.73%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Elevation Oncology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Elevation Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $10.14 million 4.73 -$48.63 million N/A N/A Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$32.04 million ($3.68) -0.22

Elevation Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TScan Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats Elevation Oncology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.