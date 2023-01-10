TTP Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TTP Investments Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 14.2% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

