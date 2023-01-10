U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.