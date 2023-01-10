UBS Group Downgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Neutral

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

