UBS Group Lowers A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Sell

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AOS opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 589,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $21,248,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

