UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.38. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,700 shares of company stock valued at $442,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $259,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

