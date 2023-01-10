uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 116,397 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.71% of uniQure worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in uniQure by 17.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in uniQure by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in uniQure by 44.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 475,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $157,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,775.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $49,483.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $602,240. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 204.12%. As a group, analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

