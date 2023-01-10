United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $695.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.09. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

Insider Activity

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.40 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Green acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $50,958.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,043.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in United Fire Group by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.