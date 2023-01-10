United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 29.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 68.7% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

