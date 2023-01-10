United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 29.49%.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
