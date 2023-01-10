United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

USM opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.59. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,217.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in United States Cellular by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United States Cellular by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

