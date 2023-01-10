US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Etsy worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Etsy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Etsy by 13.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 529.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $187.88.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,422 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,386 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Citigroup began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

