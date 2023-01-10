US Bancorp DE Sells 1,592 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $18,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 464,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $269.34 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $339.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.89 and a 200-day moving average of $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.