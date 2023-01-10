US Bancorp DE Sells 1,666 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,681 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.44.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
