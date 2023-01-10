USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Cap of $95.86 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $95.86 million and $235,459.56 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00004984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,239.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.00625543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00258279 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00062822 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.85498054 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $259,452.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

