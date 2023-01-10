Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valeo from €20.00 ($21.51) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.88) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Valeo from €24.00 ($25.81) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

