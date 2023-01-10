Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $514,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

