Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 20,623 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.