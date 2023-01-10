Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

NYSE CNI opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.14.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

