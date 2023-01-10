Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,694 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

