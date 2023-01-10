Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $12,281,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,084,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 46,317 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.82.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

