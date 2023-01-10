Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,797,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,959,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTV opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

