Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $92.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 942,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 417.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 190.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

