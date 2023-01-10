VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in VeriSign by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,983 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,088 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $239.37.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

