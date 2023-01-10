Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,641 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

United Airlines Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

