Veriti Management LLC Grows Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 5.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

