Veriti Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 173,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

