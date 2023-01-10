Veriti Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $120.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.41. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.