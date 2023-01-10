Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.