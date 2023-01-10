Veriti Management LLC Invests $217,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $557.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.38. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

