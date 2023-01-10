Veriti Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $255.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTW. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.