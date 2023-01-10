Veriti Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.93.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140.

Shares of A stock opened at $147.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

