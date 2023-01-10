Veriti Management LLC Sells 15,359 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,359 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in América Móvil by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after buying an additional 3,139,187 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,830,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 1,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,268,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after buying an additional 1,175,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in América Móvil by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,388,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 737,570 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AMX opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.